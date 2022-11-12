Occupiers covered Nikopol region with fire, more than 50 shells were fired, there is destruction, - RMA. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers struck the Nikopol district again.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians mocked the Nikopol district again at night. They targeted three directions - Marhanets, Chervonohrihorivka, and Nikopol. They were hit with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. More than 50 projectiles were directed at night cities and villages," the report said.

According to Reznychenko, previously, people were not injured.

There is destruction of residential buildings. The details of the shelling are being clarified.

In the rest of the districts, the night passed without alarms and emergencies, and for the moment it was calm.

