Yesterday, occupiers killed two civilians in Donetsk region, bodies of 5 people killed during occupation were discovered, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
On November 11, it became known about 2 civilians were killed by Russians in the Donetsk region.
Civilian deaths were recorded in Bakhmut and Avdiivka. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 5 killed by Russians during the occupation: 4 in Yampol and 1 in Yarova.
"Another 4 people in the region were injured. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha. Every war criminal will be punished!" said Kyrylenko.
