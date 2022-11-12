ENG
Armed Forces of Ukraine struck location of occupiers in Miluvatka, Luhansk region, - Strategic Committee. PHOTO

Last night, defenders of Ukraine struck with an anti-aircraft missile system at the location of the occupiers in the village of Miluvatka, Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Luhansk RMA.

"The village of Miluvatka of the Svativ urban territorial community. Today at approximately 04:40 from MLRS,  the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the place of deployment of the occupiers, - the Strategic Committee of the AFU informs," the message reads.

