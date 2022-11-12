Day in Donetsk region: Avdiivka withstood most blows, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

7 settlements in the Donetsk region came under enemy attack, the police documented 15 enemy shelling.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, there are killed and wounded civilians.

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy attacked the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Vuhledar, the villages of Karlivka, Berdychy, and Pivnichne.

"The occupiers hit from artillery and "Hrad" rocket systems. 4 residential buildings were damaged. Avdiivka withstood the most blows - seven. Russian military hit a house, one person died. We have injured people in Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another 188 people were evacuated with the help of the police, more than 29,100 people, including 4,506 children and 1,840 people with disabilities, since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation.

See more: Yesterday, occupiers killed two civilians in Donetsk region, bodies of 5 people killed during occupation were discovered, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

















