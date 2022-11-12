ENG
Kuleba met with Blinken: They discussed future supplies of weapons for Armed Forces. PHOTOS

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"I met with Anthony Blinken. He emphasized that when we see the people of Kherson meet their liberators with tears of joy, we also feel gratitude to the USA and the American people for all their support," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, he also thanked Blinken for future US decisions to provide the Armed Forces with additional modern military equipment.

