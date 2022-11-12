Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with cluster munitions: residents of 6 houses evacuated due to unexploded shells. PHOTOS

Residents of 6 apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia are evacuated due to unexploded Russian cluster shells.

This was announced by the Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolii Kurtev in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"As a result of today's attack on Zaporizhzhia, unexploded cluster shells fell in one of the city' residential areas.

There are 6 residential apartment buildings in the zone of possible detonation of unexploded shells. We have already started evacuating people from there. Some of the residents left on their own, others are being taken by municipal transport to the nearest TICs. There people are fed and, if necessary, provided with medical care. It is currently planned that the temporary evacuation will last until tomorrow.

Now the houses and the surrounding area are under the supervision of the National Police officers.

Let's stay calm, do not panic and monitor the information. Specialists are doing their job," he said.

"Tonight Russian terrorists shelled the city of Zaporizhzhia. They launched a missile from the "Iskander-K" missile system. The missile was stuffed with 54 cluster charges. They did not explode and fell in Shevchenkivskyi district of the city near 6 residential buildings. These cluster shells can detonate at any moment. Inside the cluster shell there are hundreds of small metal elements, which, when detonated, fly apart and easily "pierce" even concrete structures," said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko in Telegram.



