At night, powerful attack on occupiers was recorded in Chaplynka, - Khlan. PHOTO

Due to the arrival of the occupiers in Chaplynka, a fire and a strong detonation occurred.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kherson region. At night, a powerful attack by the occupiers in Chaplinka - a fire and a strong detonation for three hours. Ruscists who survived organized the release of equipment loaded helicopters onto trawls, collected equipment, tents. They ran away," he noted.

