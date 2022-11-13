At night, powerful attack on occupiers was recorded in Chaplynka, - Khlan. PHOTO
Due to the arrival of the occupiers in Chaplynka, a fire and a strong detonation occurred.
Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"The Kherson region. At night, a powerful attack by the occupiers in Chaplinka - a fire and a strong detonation for three hours. Ruscists who survived organized the release of equipment loaded helicopters onto trawls, collected equipment, tents. They ran away," he noted.
