At night, powerful attack on occupiers was recorded in Chaplynka, - Khlan. PHOTO

Due to the arrival of the occupiers in Chaplynka, a fire and a strong detonation occurred.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kherson region. At night, a powerful attack by the occupiers in Chaplinka - a fire and a strong detonation for three hours. Ruscists who survived organized the release of equipment loaded helicopters onto trawls, collected equipment, tents. They ran away," he noted.

At night, powerful attack on occupiers was recorded in Chaplynka, - Khlan 01

