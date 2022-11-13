ENG
Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and "Hrads". PHOTOS

During the day, 7 settlements were shelled. Occupiers killed and injured civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the National Police.

Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 01

"The enemy covered with fire the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Sviatohirsk, Druzhkivka, the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Ivanivske, Novosilka. Russian troops were fired with rocket systems, "Hrad" anti-aircraft guns, artillery, and mortars. 7 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 4 residential buildings, a hotel, a cafe, a gazebo," the message reads.

Shelling does not stop in Bakhmut. It is noted. that as a result of enemy strikes, civilians were killed, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Missile strikes on Sviatohirsk and Druzhkivka were recorded. Russian shells hit the infrastructure. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. As a result of mortar shelling, we have a wounded person in the village of Velyka Novosilka.

Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 02
Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 03

Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 04
Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 05
Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 06
Ruscists made 12 strikes on Donetsk region. They hit with rockets, artillery, mortars, and Hrads 07

