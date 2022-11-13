Flag of Russian Federation disappeared from main square of Melitopol, - Fedorov. PHOTOS

Since the morning, residents of Melitopol have been reporting the mysterious disappearance of the Russian flag from the city’s main square.

Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov writes about this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"After that, the so-called "occupation administration" reported on "preventive work". At the same time, the occupiers closed the passage with stairs leading to the lower part of the city," he adds.

According to Fedorov, two urgent questions are brewing:

- What could happen to the new Melitopol flagpole?

- Was the enemy "aquafresh" again reminded that its place is in the trash?

"We believe in the Armed Forces and are waiting for the de-occupation of Melitopol! After all, Melitopol is Ukraine forever!" Fedorov sums up.

