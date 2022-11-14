Russian troops intensively shelled Kurakhove, Selidove, Vuhledar, and Pavlivka. There are victims, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

During the night, there was active shelling of Vuhledar and Pavlivka in the Volnovaha direction - 1 house was damaged, no one was injured.

This was reported by Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Donetsk direction, Kurakhove suffered the greatest destruction: as a result of shelling, 7 high-rise buildings, kindergartens, and an administrative building were damaged; 1 person was injured. In the morning, the Russians shelled Selidove - they hit near an agro-industrial facility, we are establishing the consequences of the shelling," said the head of the RMA.

In the Horlivka direction, 1 person was injured in Bakhmut. In the city, the premises of the Center for Children and Youth were completely destroyed, and a private house was damaged. It was also noisy on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Svitlodar districts, according to preliminary information, there were no victims.

