Over past two days, 12 ships with 400,000 tons of agricultural products for countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe left ports of Odesa. PHOTOS

As part of the "Grain Initiative", 12 ships with 400,000 tons of agricultural products for African, Asian, and European countries left the ports of Odesa in the last two days.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It is noted that among them are bulk carriers STAVROS and CEBIHAN, which will deliver 55 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat to Oman. Also, 55 thousand tons go to Yemen, whose inhabitants are on the verge of starvation. Bulk carrier EAST WIND 1 took 25 thousand tons of grain to Libya.

In two days, the ports of Odessa accepted 8 ships for loading. The total carrying capacity is 200,000 tons of agricultural products.

Currently, 6 ships are moving through the "Grain Corridor" in the direction of Ukraine to load 317,000 tons of agricultural products.

Since September 1, 456 ships left the ports of Odesa, exporting 10.7 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

