Troops of Russian Federation struck critical infrastructure of Sumy region, there are wounded. PHOTOS
In the morning of November 14, Russia fired on a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy region with self-propelled guns.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Government, Censor.NET informs.
"In the morning, one of the facilities was fired at from a self-propelled grenade. There were 19 explosions on the territory of the enterprise. Workers were working there. Three are now in the hospital with shrapnel wounds. One of the injured has badly cut legs. There were direct hits to the roof, all the windows were blown out. pyrotechnics are working in the place - there are unexploded shells," the report says.
