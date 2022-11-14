Man who tried to disassemble tank shell died in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

A man who tried to disassemble a tank shell died of shrapnel wounds in the Kyiv region.

The head of the police of the Kyiv region, Andriy Nebytov, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"A terrible and senseless death. A 50-year-old man who tried to disassemble a tank shell last night died in the hospital from shrapnel wounds.

A resident of Stary Petrivtsi picked up an explosive object in the territory where active hostilities were taking place in the Kyiv region.

At the deceased's house, we found other dangerous finds - aviation missiles, parts of an artillery projectile, combat grenades, cartridges and even parts of the "HURRICANE" MLRS.

Read more: Number of shelling of Mykolaiv has decreased, but it is still dangerous to return to city, - Mayor Sienkovych

I understand the pain that the relatives of the deceased are feeling now, I sincerely sympathize with the loss. And I emphasize once again - whatever the purpose of further use of military "trophies", we should not forget that weapons remain weapons.

This war proved to us that even experienced sappers or explosives specialists, who are regularly involved in mine clearance, die from enemy traps.

I urge everyone to avoid areas where active hostilities took place, do not visit forest areas and fields that were under occupation. Do not collect or bring home unfamiliar objects, and definitely do not try to manipulate them. If you find a suspicious item, report it to the "102" line.

Do not put your health and life at risk!" he said.







