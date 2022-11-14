Bodies of four civilians killed during Russian occupation exhumed in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Bodies of four more civilians were exhumed in Kharkiv region - one of them was tortured by Russian soldiers.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press office of Prosecutor General.

On November 14, law enforcement officers exhumed the body of a 45-year-old man in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, he was tortured by Russian soldiers during the occupation. Two stab wounds were found on the back of the deceased. Also, the body of a 37-year-old man who died as a result of shelling by Russian soldiers was exhumed in the village.







Prosecutors also identified victims of enemy missile strikes in Kupyansk, their bodies were exhumed.

Currently, four bodies have been sent for forensic examinations. Pre-trial investigation has been initiatedві розслідування за фактами порушення законів та звичаїв війни, поєднаного з умисним вбивством (ч. 2 ст. 438 КК України).

