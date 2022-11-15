Loud explosion in Melitopol: traitor Trukhin was taken to hospital in critical condition. PHOTOS

As a result of today’s loud explosion in Melitopol, one of the Melitopol brothers-collaborators of the Trukhins was injured.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The explosion in Melitopol is a resounding end to the career of Dmytro Trukhin, the guide of the occupiers, right at the entrance of the house. The collaborator was taken to the hospital in a very serious condition," he notes.





According to Fedorov, during his "professional" life, the collaborator managed to accumulate a significant track record:

- A longtime supporter of the Gauleiter Melitopol Balytsky and Danylchenko. He was a deputy of the Melitopol City Council for 3 convocations, including from the Communist Party and the Ukrainian Communist Party. He participated in illegal "basement" sessions of the city council.

- Under the former government, he was the director of KP "Communal Property". He managed to raze communal property, so with the arrival of our team, he was kicked out of his position.

- Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022, he became a close henchman of the Gauleiter and occupiers. He returned to ME "Communal property" and oversaw the illegal distribution of land and property. Helped raise money to finance a pseudo-referendum.

Read more: Kadyrov’s troops force residents of Melitopol region to dig trenches - Mayor Fedorov

"We know everyone who betrayed Melitopol and Ukraine. There will definitely be no peace for the collaborators," Fedorov sums up.