Insurgents shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region. "S-300", "Hrads", "Smerch" anti-aircraft missiles were fired. PHOTOS

During the day, 13 strikes on the housing sector and infrastructure were documented. There are killed and wounded civilians.

"The towns of Avdiivka, Selidove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, the village of Velika Novosilka, the villages of Ivanivske, Shakhtarske, Karlivka, Pivnichne came under the fire of the Ruscists. The enemy hit the civilian population with "S-300" air defense systems, Hrad, Smerch, artillery, and mortars.

8 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - from residential buildings, mine premises, and warehouses, etc.," the message reads.

A rocket attack from the S-300 air defense system on the village of Shakhtarske of the Velikonovosilkiv district was also recorded. The occupiers attacked the city of Selidove from "Smerch". As a result of the shelling, infrastructure was damaged in both settlements, and there were no casualties.

"A person died from artillery shelling in the village of Pivnichne. We have a wounded person in Bakhmut," the National Police added.

