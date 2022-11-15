ENG
Ukraine’s demands are inadequate. West should be interested in "disciplining Zelensky", - Lavrov. VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Ukraine’s demands for peace "inadequate". In addition, as noted, in conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Lavrov accused Ukraine of allegedly disrupting the negotiation process.

He noted this on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Censor.NET informs with reference to RIA-Novosti.

"Ukraine's demands are inadequate," a Russian propaganda publication quoted Lavrov as saying.

"From Zelensky's speech at the G20, the conclusion follows that he does not listen to any advice from the West about negotiations with Russia. Russia wants to see concrete evidence that the West is interested in disciplining Zelensky," Lavrov adds.

