Liberated Makiivka in Luhansk region is broken and littered with corpses of Ruscists. PHOTOS

A few days ago, the Defense Forces of Ukraine finally liberated Makiivka from the enemy.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"And although there are no Ukrainian defenders in the village itself, the enemy, enraged by the defeat, is constantly shelling the settlement with artillery, mortars, and tanks.
There is not a single living soul on the streets, and there is almost no surviving house left in the village. Not even the cellular tower survived. In the center of Makiivka and in the broken houses, the bodies of the dead Ruscists are still lying, which are mute witnesses of the "inflated greatness" of the Russian army," the report says.

