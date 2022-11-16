Woman died in Kyiv region as result of shelling of Russian Federation, she was mortally wounded by fragments of rocket, - Nebytov. PHOTOS

A woman died as a result of shelling in Kyiv region, she was at the cemetery during the alarm.

This was announced by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy rocket killed a resident of the village of Plesetske. Unfortunately, there are still casualties as a result of yesterday's rocket attack by the occupiers. During the air attack, a 69-year-old woman was at the cemetery, honoring the memory of her husband, and died due to a fatal wound from the fragments of the rocket.

I express my condolences to the relatives of the deceased," the message reads.

