Consequences of yesterday’s shelling of Donetsk region: 19 residential buildings and coke-chemical plant were destroyed. There are killed and wounded. PHOTOS

During November 15, the Russian military shelled 7 settlements in the Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers recorded 17 fire attacks. The Russians used aviation, Grad anti-aircraft guns and artillery. There are killed and wounded civilians.

This is reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"28 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, including 19 residential buildings, a coke-chemical plant, an administrative building, a garage, and cars. Three airstrikes were carried out by the Rashists on Chasiv Yar, and 7 private homes and cars were damaged. According to preliminary data, people were not injured," the report said.

The Russian military continues to shell Bakhmut. On November 15, the enemy shelled the city with artillery. As a result of enemy hits, one person died and others were injured. Houses and vehicles were damaged.

Read more: As result of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, 1 person was killed, 6 wounded, about 30 objects damaged





















