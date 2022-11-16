In Kharkiv region, dead man was exhumed with participation of Dutch experts. PHOTOS

Ukrainian specialists, together with Dutch experts of the International Criminal Court, exhumed the corpse of a man who died from shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kutuzivka, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 15, in the village of Kutuzivka, prosecutors together with the Dutch mission from the International Criminal Court exhumed the remains of the body of a 35-year-old local resident. It was established that in April, the man, while staying in his own house, died as a result of artillery fire from the Russian Armed Forces. An enemy shell hit him directly house," the report says.

Currently, the man's body has been sent for a forensic medical examination.

