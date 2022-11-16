ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5608 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
31 670 56

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated in Kherson region lieutenant colonel-tanker, hero of Russia Kabytskyi. PHOTOS

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian tanker, lieutenant colonel, hero of Russia, publicized in the network, Vyacheslav Kabytskyi.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter. 

Stefan noted: "The commander of the tank battalion of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Kabytskyi, has been successfully demobilized near Kherson."

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated in Kherson region lieutenant colonel-tanker, hero of Russia Kabytskyi 01

According to the blogger, "the board of the hyped Russian hero was recently covered with red paint. Significant"

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated in Kherson region lieutenant colonel-tanker, hero of Russia Kabytskyi 02

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated in Kherson region lieutenant colonel-tanker, hero of Russia Kabytskyi 03

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate commander of Rashist helicopter regiment Lieutenant Colonel Zangiyev. PHOTO

Author: 

Russian Army (9260) tank (1090) Shtefan (46) Khersonska region (2118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 