Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated in Kherson region lieutenant colonel-tanker, hero of Russia Kabytskyi. PHOTOS

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian tanker, lieutenant colonel, hero of Russia, publicized in the network, Vyacheslav Kabytskyi.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter.

Stefan noted: "The commander of the tank battalion of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Kabytskyi, has been successfully demobilized near Kherson."

According to the blogger, "the board of the hyped Russian hero was recently covered with red paint. Significant"







