Russians hit Nikopol with anti-aircraft missiles: houses, cars, power lines damaged. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupying forces attacked Nikopol with anti-aircraft missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.

"Nikopol region suffered from enemy fire again. The Russians covered Nikopol itself several times with anti-aircraft guns. More than 40 shells were fired at the night quarters. There were no casualties," the report says.

It is noted that several high-rise and private buildings, farm buildings and power lines were damaged in the city.

"It flew from the Russians to the solar substation and the garage cooperative. Garages and cars were mutilated. In the rest of the districts, the night is without alarms and shelling, and for the moment it is calm," added Reznichenko.

Read more: Russia is trying to prevent creation of international tribunal: they are working with every country - Lubinets





