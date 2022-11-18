During occupation of Kherson region, Russians shot 7 civilians, including minor girl, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the prosecutor’s office of the Kherson region, together with police investigators, conducted an inspection of the place where the Russian military committed another war crime - the shooting of 7 civilians, including a minor girl.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office informed about this.

"According to preliminary data, in April 2022, during the occupation of one of the villages of the Kherson district by the Russian military, seven civilians were shot in the house by the Russian military. After that, the occupiers blew up the house with the shot people.

According to preliminary information, employees of the company guarding irrigation units near the village, as well as a minor girl, were in the house. The deceased were buried near the scene of the incident, and the girl's parents buried them at the local cemetery," the message reads.

Watch more: Artillerymen destroyed enemy armored personnel carrier standing at checkpoint near occupied Oleshok with direct hit from first shot. VIDEO

In order to ensure a proper investigation of a war crime, investigative actions are carried out, including the examination of bodies and forensic medical examination.

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing.





