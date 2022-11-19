Night in Donetsk region: massive shelling of the center of Avdiivka, strikes on Bakhmut and Vuhledar. PHOTOS

Periodic shelling of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region took place in the Volnovaha direction. There are no victims.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there are no casualties in the Donetsk direction, but there is destruction. In Kurakhove, a house and a summer kitchen were damaged. Single shelling was recorded in Avdiivka at night, and in the morning - massive artillery shelling of the city center. We are clarifying the consequences.

"A resident of Bakhmut was injured in the Horlivka district, 1 private house and 1 multi-story building were damaged in the city. The outskirts of Toretsk and Svitlodar districts were also under fire.

In the Lysychansk direction, massive shelling of Torsky and Zarichne in the Lyman district continues. In addition, in the middle of the night, the Russians shelled Sviatohirsk - according to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Kyrylenko said.

He also informs that the entire free part of Donetsk is being shot at by Russian weapons - we have long since run out of absolutely safe places.

