Three marines returned from Russian captivity - Navy. PHOTO

Three servicemen of a separate marine infantry battalion of the Navy of Ukraine were released from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the freed servicemen were given priority medical and psychological assistance.

"The Naval Forces of Ukraine once again proves that the slogan "We will not leave our own" is not just words for us.

The command of the Ukrainian Navy and the Marine Corps congratulates the comrades who have returned from captivity," the message reads.

