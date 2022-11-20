We managed to restore one of damaged sections of water pipeline to Mykolaiv, - RMA. PHOTOS
One of the sections of the water pipeline damaged as a result of hostilities, which supplies water to Mykolaiv, was restored on November 19.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Mykolaiv regional military administration.
"Mykolaiv Linear Production Department of Main Gas Pipelines has completed the restoration of the third location of the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline, which supplied water from Dnipro to Mykolaiv," the RMA said.
According to the regional administration, specialists are currently continuing repair work on two more sections of the pipeline.
