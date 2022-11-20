Russian military covered four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region with fire from MLRS and heavy artillery, at least 40 shells landed in Nikopol, there is injured person. PHOTOS

The Russians shelled Chervonohrihorivka, Myrove, Marhanets, and Nikopol districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko.

"The Russians hit Nikopol region again... They covered four districts - Chervonohrihorivka, Myrove, Marhanets, and Nikopol - with fire from MLRS and heavy artillery.

Nikopol suffered the most. During the night, at least 40 Russian shells hit residential areas.

A 59-year-old man was injured. He was given help. Treated at home.

20 high-rise and private buildings, farm buildings, cars, a vocational school dormitory, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

The shelling caused three fires. The apartment, car, and garage were occupied. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

There were no casualties in the rest of the districts. "Private houses and farm buildings were damaged," the report said.

It is noted that in other areas of the region, the night was quiet and calm for the moment.

See more: Russians hit Nikopol with anti-aircraft missiles: houses, cars, power lines damaged. PHOTOS













