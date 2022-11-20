Photo report from positions of mortars of 93rd "Kholodny Yar" brigade in Soledar district. PHOTOS

Mortars of the 93rd brigade "Kholodniy Yar" bravely defend Soledar, Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade

"Soledar. There is constant whistling and explosions here. A dull thump somewhere in the distance - prepare for a whistling and deafening crash, the screeching of destruction, and the shaking of the earth and buildings somewhere nearby.

It is the occupiers who want to kill us. But they are opposed by our powerful and loud explosions. Our "exits". It is we who resist the occupation, the "Russian measure", we do not allow hordes of orcs to enter our cities, enslave free Ukrainians, commit robbery, looting, and violence," the message reads.

"The mortarmen of the 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are among those who stand as a wall in defense of their native land. See our photo report from the positions," the brigade adds.

Watch more: Battles in Donetsk region were discussed at meeting of Headquarters, - Zelensky. VIDEO

















