Night in Donetsk region: Avdiivka was shelled from "Hrad", in Chasiv Yar occupiers targeted infrastructure object. PHOTOS

The night in Donetsk region was relatively calm, it was loud mainly in the north of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the direction of Donetsk, the Russians once again shelled Avdiivka from "Hrad" - they aimed at the central part of the city. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

"In the Horliv region, there were isolated shellings near Minkivka, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, and Bakhmutske, Soledar districts, and on the outskirts of Toretsk. Also in Chasiv Yar, the Russians targeted an infrastructure object - no casualties, the object continues to work," the message says.

It is also noted that mass shelling of the Torske and Zarichne, Lyman district, does not stop in the Lysychansk direction. At night, the enemy shelled Sviatohirsk - the consequences are being clarified

"We carefully document all the crimes of the Russian occupiers on our land," the head of the region summarizes.

