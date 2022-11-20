"Iron" dome against enemy drones. 1,000 anti-drone guns will appear in Ukraine. PHOTO

It is planned to deliver and hand over to Ukraine 1,000 anti-drone guns manufactured in Taiwan by DronesVision ADS for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These guns can be used to detect and destroy enemy drones.

This was reported in the press service of the Sofia-Kyivska International Charitable Foundation, Censor.NET informs.

The use of anti-drone guns will make it possible to immediately eliminate enemy Russian drones when they fall within the range of the guns, which is 2,000 meters.

It is assumed that anti-drone guns will be used in the combat zone, near critical infrastructure facilities, and for the protection of Ukrainian cities.

Anti-drone guns are capable of blocking data from enemy drones, jamming the drone's radio frequencies, intercepting data, and remotely controlling enemy UAVs, as well as being able to land the drone immediately.

It is noted that these guns are easy to use, and the operator of such a gun can easily master its use.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the manufacturer of these guns - DroneVision Incorporation and the Sofia-Kyivska International Charitable Foundation, which provides for the purchase of 1,000 anti-drone guns for the Ukrainian army.

As stated in "Sofia-Kyivska", the funds needed for the purchase of anti-drone guns will be raised from European business representatives and through a collection among Ukrainians.

The volunteer team of the "Sofia-Kyivska" MBF managed to agree on a special price for a batch of guns. The manufacturer has made special conditions - the cost of the gun for the Ukrainian army will be twice as low as European counterparts.

The foundation notes that these guns have more powerful functionality than their European counterparts. The model can neutralize almost all types of drones that use GPS and radio frequencies for control. Among them are Mavic, "Orion", "Forpost" and "Zastava", which are used by Russian troops.

The weight of one gun is 5.5 kg. The guns have an operator safety certificate issued by NATO member countries and EU CE certification.

Also remind, on November 15, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, noted the need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. Among the needs of Ukraine, Reznikov mentioned, in particular, reconnaissance and combat UAVs and the need to ensure protection against drones.