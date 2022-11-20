Occupiers struck 10 settlements in Donetsk region, child was injured in Vuhledar, - National Police. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck 10 settlements in the Donetsk region, among the wounded was a child.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the police registered 14 violations of the laws and customs of war by the occupying forces. As a result of the war crimes of the Russian Federation, there are traumatized people.

Russian troops shelled the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Kramatorsk, Sviatohirsk, Kurakhove, the town of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Karlivka, Maksimilianivka, Solovyove.

"The occupiers fired with S-300 air defense systems, artillery, and mortars. 21 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, farm buildings, a recreation center. Two missile strikes were recorded in the cities of Kramatorsk and Sviatohirsk.

Russian troops targeted populated areas with the S-300 air defense system. In Kramatorsk, 14 private homes and 2 farm buildings were damaged. There is a recreation center and an apartment building in Sviatohirsk. According to preliminary data, no people were injured," the message reads.

According to the National Police, the Russian military fired mortars at Vuhledar, injuring a child born in 2007. He is wounded in Bakhmut.

See more: Night in Donetsk region: Avdiivka was shelled from "Hrad", in Chasiv Yar occupiers targeted infrastructure object. PHOTOS











The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the help of the police, 90 more people were evacuated, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation - more than 30,700 people, among them 4,622 children, and 1,880 people with disabilities.