Enemy launched rocket attack on Shevchenkove in Kharkiv region, there are dead and wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday evening, the enemy launched a missile strike with the S-300 system on Shevchenkove village, the Kupiansk district, the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the rocket hit a two-story apartment building. A residential building nearby was also damaged. Unfortunately, a 38-year-old woman died, at least 2 people were injured. Rescuers are still sorting through the debris.

In addition, as noted, the Russian occupiers fired mortars and artillery at the areas of the settlements of the Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuyiiv districts.

In the city of Kupiansk, shelling damaged warehouses and civil industry facilities. There were fires.

"Works on demining the territories of the region are ongoing. 86 explosive objects were defused during the day. The battles of our defenders with the occupiers continue. We believe in the AFU and our Victory!", Synehubov sums up.



