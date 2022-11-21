Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv. PHOTOS

Today, November 21, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in the center of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent from the scene.

Relatives and friends of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, as well as the participants of the event, brought flowers and lit candles near the Memorial on the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, near the Memorial to the Kyivans who died for the integrity and independence of Ukraine on the street. Hrushevsky and near the Wall of Memory on Mykhailivska Square.

Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET