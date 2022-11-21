ENG
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv. PHOTOS

Today, November 21, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in the center of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent from the scene.

Relatives and friends of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, as well as the participants of the event, brought flowers and lit candles near the Memorial on the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, near the Memorial to the Kyivans who died for the integrity and independence of Ukraine on the street. Hrushevsky and near the Wall of Memory on Mykhailivska Square.

Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 01
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 02
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 03
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 04
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 05
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 06
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 07
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 08
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 09
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 10
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 11
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 12
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 13
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 14
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 15
Day of Dignity and Freedom: Heroes of Heavenly Hundred were commemorated in center of Kyiv 16

Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET

