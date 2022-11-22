Yesterday, marines destroyed dozen invaders, mortar and cache of enemy ammunition, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, last day, November 21, marines destroyed 10 occupiers and a mortar.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed a warehouse with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the Navy added.

