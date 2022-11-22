Prime Minister of Hungary Orban put on scarf with map of Hungary with Ukrainian territories. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn came to a friendly soccer match between the Hungarian and Greek national teams in Budapest wearing a scarf with a map of "Greater Hungary" with parts of neighboring states in it.

The incident happened on Sunday evening. The Hungarian Prime Minister allowed himself to be filmed and photographed wearing a scarf with a map of Hungary with parts of the EU countries of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, and Croatia. In addition, the map of "Greater Hungary" includes the regions of today's Serbia and Ukraine. These territories belonged to the Kingdom of Hungary until the end of the First World War.

Romanian MEP Alin Mituca said on Twitter that because of such things, EU leaders should punish and isolate Orbán.

"This is another irresponsible move by Viktor Orbán, who appeared wearing a scarf with a map of Greater Hungary. It's a revisionist gesture that puts Orban alongside Putin, who also dreams of changing borders. EU leaders should impose sanctions on him and isolate him in the European Council," Mitutsa said.

It is not the first time that Orban has caused outrage by mentioning "Greater Hungary". In 2020, he published a photo of a globe that also shows the borders of the Kingdom of Hungary before the end of the First World War. The incident caused outrage, especially in Croatia and Romania.

According to the Treaty of Trianon in 1920, the Kingdom of Hungary lost a large part of its former territory. In Hungary, this is still considered a great historical shame.