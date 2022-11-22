Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police. PHOTOS

Donetsk police documented 29 Russian war crimes per day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupiers carried out fire attacks on 17 settlements, killing and wounding civilians.

"The Russian military carried out seven fire attacks on Avdiivka. Bakhmut, Kramatorsk Kurakhove, the town of Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Pivniche, the villages of Kamianka, Vesele, Vodiane, Severne, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Maksimilianivka, Heorgiivka, Karlivka, Petrivka were also hit. The occupiers hit the civilian population with Hrad, Uragan, artillery, mortars, and rockets. 4 residential buildings, a gas station, and a car dealership were damaged," the report said.

Four missile strikes on Kramatorsk were recorded. Russian shells hit the infrastructure. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

"The Russian troops attacked the village of Heorhiivka of the Mariinka district from the "Hrad" MLRS, killing a person. Civilians in Kurakhovo and the village of Petrivka in the Toretsk district were killed by artillery fire. Shelling does not stop in Bakhmut. As a result of enemy hits, civilians were killed and injured, and two private houses were damaged. We have injured people in Maksimilianivka and Avdiivka," the National Police added.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.