ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5032 visitors online
News Photo War
1 815 0

Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police. PHOTOS

Donetsk police documented 29 Russian war crimes per day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the occupiers carried out fire attacks on 17 settlements, killing and wounding civilians.

"The Russian military carried out seven fire attacks on Avdiivka. Bakhmut, Kramatorsk Kurakhove, the town of Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Pivniche, the villages of Kamianka, Vesele, Vodiane, Severne, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Maksimilianivka, Heorgiivka, Karlivka, Petrivka were also hit. The occupiers hit the civilian population with Hrad, Uragan, artillery, mortars, and rockets. 4 residential buildings, a gas station, and a car dealership were damaged," the report said.

Four missile strikes on Kramatorsk were recorded. Russian shells hit the infrastructure. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

"The Russian troops attacked the village of Heorhiivka of the Mariinka district from the "Hrad" MLRS, killing a person. Civilians in Kurakhovo and the village of Petrivka in the Toretsk district were killed by artillery fire. Shelling does not stop in Bakhmut. As a result of enemy hits, civilians were killed and injured, and two private houses were damaged. We have injured people in Maksimilianivka and Avdiivka," the National Police added.

See more: Consequences of yesterday’s strikes on Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 01
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 02
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 03
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 04
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 05
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 06
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 07
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 08
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 09
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 10
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 11
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 12
Last day, four missile strikes were recorded in Kramatorsk, shelling does not stop in Bakhmut, - National Police 13

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Author: 

Kramatorsk (298) shoot out (13650) police forces (1573) Donetska region (3931) Bakhmut (799)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 