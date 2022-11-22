Ruscists hit Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, there are wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

The occupiers are shelling Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar are under Russian fire.

"In Chasiv Yar, two airstrikes hit the Skhidny microdistrict - 2 people were wounded, 4 houses were damaged. In Toretsk, a high-rise building was hit directly, and warehouses were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he notes.

Kyrylenko informs that Chasiv Yar and Toretsk have already repeatedly come under enemy fire, and one can be sure that the Russians will not stop hitting these cities.

"Once again, I am asking everyone: evacuate! Do not expose yourself to unnecessary risk!" - he addresses the residents of the region.

