FSB torture chambers in Kherson: Russians kept prisoners in basement of office center. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the filtering operations in Kherson, the SSU and the National Police came across a torture chamber where the occupiers mocked Kherson residents who had a pro-Ukrainian position. According to the investigators, the Russians held about 50 people here.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The video published by the "Ukrainian Witness" project shows the Kherson torture chamber. Here, the Russian occupiers kept local residents and abused them. The fact that this is a torture chamber is evidenced by numerous instruments of torture found by law enforcement officers.

Read more: Imitation of surrender and opening fire on Armed Forces: proceedings on fact of treason of Russian military have been initiated





On the walls of the cells you can read inscriptions in Russian: "God, save and save", "God give strength". There are also marks there - characteristic crossed out lines that indicate how many days the prisoners spent in their cells. It is not about any human living conditions. Only one section of the central heating battery hangs on the wall, and it was not intended for heating at all: prisoners were handcuffed to it. The prisoners were beaten and were not allowed to sleep. Ukrainians who refused to cooperate with the occupiers were interrogated - in what way, one can only imagine.

Watch more: Combat drones of National Guard special forces from "Omega" division destroy Russian invaders in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Fleeing to the left bank of the Dnipro, the occupiers tried to destroy the traces of their crimes: they burned tires in the prison to start a fire. It failed.

Currently, law enforcement officers are carrying out a complex of investigative and operational actions to identify those guilty of crimes and bring them to justice. As the spokeswoman of the SSU in the Kherson region, Victoria Shakula, reports, this, unfortunately, is not the last torture chamber in Kherson and the Kherson region.