Over past day, Russian military killed 1 civilian of Donetsk region, 8 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut.

Another 8 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

