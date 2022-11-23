Zelensky on enemy strikes on Vilniansk and Kupiansk: Terrorist state continues to fight against civilians. PHOTOS

The terrorist state continues to fight against civilians and objects in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

He reminds that as a result of a rocket attack on the maternity ward of Vilniansk hospital, an infant died and a woman was injured. There are probably still people under the rubble.

"The occupiers fired at a high-rise building and a polyclinic in Kupiansk. Two people died, one person was hospitalized. All services are working on the ground. The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what the ninth month cannot and will not be able to achieve. And he will only be responsible for all the evil he brought to our country," the head of state writes.

