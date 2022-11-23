Rocket attack on Vyshgorod: death toll increased to five, more than 20 injured. PHOTOS

The number of people killed after being hit by an enemy rocket in the Kyiv region has increased to five people.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said this on the telethon air, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I would like to add about the rocket's arrival, which took place in the city of Vyshgorod in the Kyiv region. The rocket landed in an apartment building. The situation at the moment: five dead, more than 20 injured. The emergency services are still working there at the facility, but we can already confirm the information about the five dead," Tymoshenko said.

According to him, the residents of the buildings destroyed and damaged by the rocket are already being resettled in hotels, where people can stay as long as necessary.

"Kyiv region. 34 injured. Among them, five children. Four people died. Everyone who needs it is provided with temporary housing. Critical infrastructure, including hospitals, is running on generators. All services and emergency teams are working at the sites of the strikes. Energy workers have already started until power is restored. Repair crews are working. The power should be back on in the next few hours. Don't panic!

While the restoration work continues, "Points of Unbreakability" are working in every community of the Kyiv region. There is electricity, internet, heat, water, etc. "Points of Invincibility" will function around the clock and free of charge. The closest point to you can be found here," Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv OVA, said earlier in Telegram.

