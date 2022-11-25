Occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, - OVA. PHOTOS
Russian occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, there are destructions.
It was reported by Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The enemy again attacked Zaporizhzhia suburbs. This time the missiles hit near the hospital. Fortunately, people were not injured, which cannot be said about the building. Dozens of windows were destroyed," the official said, adding the relevant photos.
