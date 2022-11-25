ENG
Occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, - OVA. PHOTOS

Russian occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, there are destructions.

It was reported by Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy again attacked Zaporizhzhia suburbs. This time the missiles hit near the hospital. Fortunately, people were not injured, which cannot be said about the building. Dozens of windows were destroyed," the official said, adding the relevant photos.

Occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, - OVA 01
Occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, - OVA 02

Occupants carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb, - OVA 03

