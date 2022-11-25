Two families near Kyiv were poisoned by carbon monoxide from generators. Man died. PHOTOS

Two families were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the use of generators indoors, and one person died.

This was announced by the chief of the police of the Kyiv region, Andriy Nebytov, Censor.NET informs.

"In the village of Bobrytsia, the family used a generator for lighting, which was located right in the room. As a result of poisoning, the head of the family died, medics managed to hospitalize his wife," he wrote in a telegram.

A similar thing happened in Gostomel. There, a whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide. First, the 72-year-old grandmother became ill, then the 4-year-old granddaughter. The condition of the older 12-year-old girl and her 48-year-old father also worsened.

"Another warning: do not neglect the operating instructions for electric generators and devices for heating systems. Check the serviceability of gas devices and ventilation in time! Take care of your health and life!" Nebytov wrote.



