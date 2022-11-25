SSU conducted searches in premises of UOC MP in Bukovyna: they found manuals from Moscow, Russian citizenship and identity cards of occupiers. PHOTOS

The SSU conducted counter-intelligence measures on the territory of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Diocese of the UOC (MP). Law enforcement officers found documents confirming the presence of Russian citizenship in the leadership of diocesan structures.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"Also exposed is the correspondence of the heads of the diocese with their Moscow curators, in which they receive "methodology" regarding the "peculiarities" of holding church liturgies after a full-scale invasion.

Representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church set the task of dealing with disinformation about the socio-political situation in Ukraine and the situation at the front. In particular, priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church were required to deny the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, to talk about the alleged oppression of the "Moscow Church", etc., the report says.

It is noted that during the searches, the SSU also found warehouses with wholesale batches of pro-Kremlin literature that praises the aggressor country and calls for support for the occupiers.

"In addition, during the inspection of the computers of the diocese's leadership, photocopies of the identity cards of Russian soldiers who took part in hostilities against Ukrainian troops were found. Among such documents is the "Hero of Russia" card signed by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation for the "seizure of Crimea" in 2014." , - the Security Service added

Currently, within the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated by the investigators of the Security Service under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, procedural actions are ongoing.



















