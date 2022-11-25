SSU caught secretary of Chernivtsi diocese of UOC MP in bed with guy from local choir, - media. PHOTOS

During the search of the premises of the UOC MP in Bukovyna, the SSU jumped in at the moment of physical intimacy between Archimandrite Nikita and a boy who sings in the local choir.

As Censor.NET reports, LB.ua reports this with reference to sources.

Yes, according to the publication, the search was conducted in the consistory (diocese administration). In particular, the head of the diocese, in the cell of Metropolitan Meletius of Chernivtsi and Bukovyna, where he lives permanently. He is the most likely candidate for the position of bishop of the UOC MP instead of Pavel.

The source reported that during the search, the secretary of the Chernivtsi Diocese of the UOC MP, Archimandrite Nikita, jumped in at the moment of physical intimacy with a boy who sings in the local choir. On November 23, the UOC Synod elected Archimandrite Nikita as the diocesan bishop of the Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese, replacing Metropolitan Seraphim of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomysk, who fled to Russia.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that the SSU conducted searches in the premises of the UOC-MP in Bukovyna. During the investigative actions, they found the teachers from Moscow and the citizenship of the Russian Federation in the leadership of the structures of the diocese.



