Rocket attack on Dnipro: number of victims has increased to 13, including 17-year-old boy. PHOTOS

Currently, 13 people are known to have been injured as a result of today’s missile attack on the Dnipro.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"13 people who were injured by a missile attack on the Dnipro have already turned to doctors. Four are in the hospital.
Among them is a 17-year-old boy," he said.

According to Reznychenko, all services are working at the place of arrival.

"Rescuers are sorting through the debris. There is a possibility that a person may be there," Reznychenko adds.

As noted, in the afternoon of November 26, explosions rang out in the Dnipro.

