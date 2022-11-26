Historical images of First World War were compared with footage of war in Ukraine: World War is on our fields, and world’ fate is being decided right here, - Butusov. PHOTOS

War in Ukraine is similar to World War I.

It was reported on a Facebook-page of Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"The two photos on the left were taken by British soldiers in 1917 at the site of a fierce battle near the village of Passchendaele in Belgium during the First World War. This photo, where soldiers are walking on bridges through a former large forest, is one of the symbols of that battle.

The two photos on the right were taken by Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut in 2022. And almost the same destroyed forest.

Watch more: "This is not World War I footage": Ministry of Defense showed video from AFU positions near Bakhmut. VIDEO

They have no telephone connection, electricity, heating. They live knee-deep in water, sleep in mud in sub-zero weather, because they defend Ukraine, protect the lives of millions.

The world war is on our fields, and the fate of the world is being decided here, on every meter of our land," Butusov said.