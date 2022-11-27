9 hours of air alert and 5 shellings: Russian troops attacked Nikopol region all night with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled two communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Chervonogrihorivka and Marhanets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Almost 9 hours of air alert and 5 enemy attacks.

The Russian occupation troops again terrorized Nikopol throughout the night. They fired "Hrads" and heavy artillery from the temporarily occupied Enerhodar.

They shelled two districts - Chervonohrihorivka and Marhanets. There were no casualties.

In the Chervonohrihorivka district, 6 private houses, 6 farm buildings, cars of a private enterprise, and a gas pipeline were mutilated.

In the Marhanets district, representatives of the State Emergency Service continue to survey the territories. The details of the attacks are being clarified," the message reads.

As noted, in other areas the night passed with sirens, but without emergencies, and for the moment it is calm.

