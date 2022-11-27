At night, Russian military launched missile attack on outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, fire broke out at agricultural enterprise. PHOTOS
That night, the Russian occupiers once again launched a rocket attack on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. Two missiles, probably S-300, hit the territory of the agricultural enterprise.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
"This night, Russian inhumans again launched a rocket attack on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the explosion of two rockets (probably S300), a fire broke out on the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises, a fence, and a building were damaged.
Well, animals hit animals. However, fortunately, people were not injured," the message reads.
